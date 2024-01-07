Canisius visits Rider after James’ 31-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-7, 1-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-11, 0-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-7, 1-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-11, 0-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Mervin James scored 31 points in Rider’s 88-84 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Broncs are 2-2 on their home court. Rider is seventh in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Corey McKeithan averaging 3.3.

The Golden Griffins are 1-2 in conference games. Canisius is 3-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Rider’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Rider allows.

The Broncs and Golden Griffins square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Broncs.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.