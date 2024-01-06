Canisius visits Rider after James’ 31-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-7, 1-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-11, 0-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-7, 1-2 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-11, 0-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Mervin James scored 31 points in Rider’s 88-84 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Broncs are 2-2 in home games. Rider has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 1-2 in conference matchups. Canisius has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

The Broncs and Golden Griffins meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

