Canisius visits Mount St. Mary’s after Leffew’s 21-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Dakota Leffew scored 21 points in Mount St. Mary’s 77-73 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 at home. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-1 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Frank Mitchell averaging 10.0.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 73.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 73.7 Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Mount St. Mary’s have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Golden Griffins meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Siem Uijtendaal is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 14.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

