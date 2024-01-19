Canisius visits Gordon and Iona

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-9, 2-3 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-9, 2-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-9, 2-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Greg Gordon scored 26 points in Iona’s 87-70 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Gaels have gone 4-3 in home games. Iona is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Griffins are 2-4 in MAAC play. Canisius ranks sixth in the MAAC with 13.2 assists per game led by Tre Dinkins averaging 3.9.

Iona averages 71.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 74.3 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Iona gives up.

The Gaels and Golden Griffins square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheza Panzo is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 9.6 points. Gordon is averaging 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Iona.

Dinkins is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.