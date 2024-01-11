Canisius plays Siena after Dinkins’ 30-point performance

Siena Saints (2-12, 1-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (2-12, 1-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Siena Saints after Tre Dinkins scored 30 points in Canisius’ 79-76 overtime loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-1 in home games. Canisius is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Saints are 1-2 in MAAC play. Siena gives up 78.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Canisius averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Siena allows. Siena’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 16.3 points and 3.8 assists. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 16 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Giovanni Emejuru is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

