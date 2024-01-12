Canisius hosts Siena following Dinkins’ 30-point game

Siena Saints (2-12, 1-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Siena Saints (2-12, 1-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (6-8, 1-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays the Siena Saints after Tre Dinkins scored 30 points in Canisius’ 79-76 overtime loss to the Rider Broncs.

The Golden Griffins are 3-1 on their home court. Canisius is fifth in the MAAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Dinkins averaging 3.8.

The Saints are 1-2 in MAAC play. Siena is ninth in the MAAC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 7.3.

Canisius averages 76.4 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 78.2 Siena gives up. Siena averages 60.2 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 74.1 Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Saints square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Mitchell is averaging 12.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Dinkins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Emejuru is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Saints. Michael Eley is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.