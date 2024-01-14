Canisius and Fairfield meet for conference matchup

Fairfield Stags (9-7, 3-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fairfield Stags (9-7, 3-2 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-8, 2-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Frank Mitchell and the Canisius Golden Griffins host Jasper Floyd and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC play.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-1 at home. Canisius ranks sixth in the MAAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Tre Dinkins averaging 3.9.

The Stags are 3-2 in conference matchups. Fairfield ranks third in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Floyd averaging 4.6.

Canisius averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 75.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 73.3 Canisius allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins is shooting 38.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Siem Uijtendaal is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Caleb Fields is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Stags. Brycen Goodine is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Stags: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

