Campbell visits Hampton following Dell’Orso’s 24-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Hampton Pirates after Anthony Dell’Orso scored 24 points in Campbell’s 76-62 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates are 3-2 on their home court. Hampton is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Camels are 0-1 against CAA opponents. Campbell has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hampton averages 77.4 points, 12.6 more per game than the 64.8 Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Hampton gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is scoring 15.0 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Pirates. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Dell’Orso is averaging 16.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.