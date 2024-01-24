Campbell hosts Mackinnon and Elon

Elon Phoenix (8-11, 1-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (8-11, 1-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Max Mackinnon scored 20 points in Elon’s 84-72 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fighting Camels are 7-3 in home games. Campbell averages 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Phoenix have gone 1-5 against CAA opponents. Elon averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Campbell scores 67.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.3 Elon allows. Elon averages 11.3 more points per game (77.2) than Campbell gives up to opponents (65.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels.

Mackinnon is averaging 12.3 points for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

