Campbell hosts Hofstra after Thomas’ 32-point game

Hofstra Pride (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 1-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 1-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Tyler Thomas scored 32 points in Hofstra’s 71-68 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-3 in home games. Campbell has a 4-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Pride are 1-2 in CAA play. Hofstra leads the CAA with 15.9 assists. Jaquan Carlos paces the Pride with 6.6.

Campbell’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Fighting Camels and Pride square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Carlos is averaging 10.9 points, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pride. Thomas is averaging 21.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.