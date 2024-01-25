Campbell hosts Elon after Mackinnon’s 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (8-11, 1-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (8-11, 1-5 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-10, 3-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Max Mackinnon scored 20 points in Elon’s 84-72 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 7-3 in home games. Campbell ranks third in the CAA in team defense, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Phoenix are 1-5 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500.

Campbell scores 67.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.3 Elon gives up. Elon averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Campbell gives up.

The Fighting Camels and Phoenix meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Laurynas Vaistaras is shooting 58.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Rob Higgins is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.