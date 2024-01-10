Campbell hosts Delaware after Ray’s 20-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-6, 1-1 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Campbell Fighting Camels after Christian Ray scored 20 points in Delaware’s 76-71 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-2 in home games. Campbell is seventh in the CAA with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Dell’Orso averaging 7.2.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. Delaware has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Campbell’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dell’Orso is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 16.6 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Jalun Trent is averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 18.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

