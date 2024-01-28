Calvin scores 27 and Wright State defeats IUPUI 83-76

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Trey Calvin had 27 points in Wright State’s 83-76 victory over IUPUI on Sunday. Calvin had five…

Calvin had five assists for the Raiders (12-10, 7-4 Horizon League). Brandon Noel scored 20 points while going 7 of 14 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Tanner Holden had 12 points.

The Jaguars (6-17, 2-10) were led by Jlynn Counter, who recorded 19 points and two steals. Kidtrell Blocker added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for IUPUI. In addition, Vincent Brady II finished with 12 points and three steals.

