Calvin leads Wright State against Youngstown State after 27-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (16-6, 8-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (12-10, 7-4 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Youngstown State Penguins after Trey Calvin scored 27 points in Wright State’s 83-76 win against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Raiders have gone 6-3 at home. Wright State scores 86.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Penguins are 8-3 in conference games. Youngstown State is the Horizon League leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 6.8.

Wright State averages 86.1 points, 17.6 more per game than the 68.5 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calvin is scoring 20.0 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.2 points for the Penguins. Brett Thompson is averaging 13.2 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Penguins: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

