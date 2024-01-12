Caldwell and SE Louisiana host McNeese

SE Louisiana Lions (6-9, 1-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-9, 1-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the McNeese Cowboys after Nick Caldwell scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 66-61 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cowboys are 7-0 in home games. McNeese is fourth in the Southland in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Christian Shumate leads the Cowboys with 9.3 boards.

The Lions are 1-1 in conference games. SE Louisiana allows 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

McNeese makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). SE Louisiana scores 8.1 more points per game (67.8) than McNeese allows to opponents (59.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Richards Jr. is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 11.7 points. Shahada Wells is averaging 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for McNeese.

Roger McFarlane is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Lions. Kam Burton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

