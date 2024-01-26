Caldwell and SE Louisiana host Lamar

SE Louisiana Lions (7-12, 2-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-9, 4-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (7-12, 2-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (10-9, 4-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Lamar Cardinals after Nick Caldwell scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 71-62 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals are 7-1 on their home court. Lamar leads the Southland averaging 80.9 points and is shooting 44.9%.

The Lions have gone 2-4 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Lamar’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Pryor is averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 14.1 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Alec Woodard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

