Cal visits USC following Ellis’ 20-point game

California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays the California Golden Bears after Boogie Ellis scored 20 points in USC’s 86-70 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Trojans are 3-2 on their home court. USC ranks ninth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Golden Bears are 0-2 in conference games. Cal gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

USC is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Cal allows to opponents. Cal has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Golden Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 18.8 points and 3.2 assists. Isaiah Collier is averaging 13.5 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for USC.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.5 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.