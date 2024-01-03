Cal visits USC after Ellis’ 20-point game

California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (4-9, 0-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (6-7, 0-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the California Golden Bears after Boogie Ellis scored 20 points in USC’s 86-70 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Trojans are 3-2 in home games. USC averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Bears have gone 0-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 6.9.

USC scores 77.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 77.4 Cal gives up. Cal averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than USC gives up.

The Trojans and Golden Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Collier is averaging 15 points and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.