Cal visits Oregon following Tyson’s 30-point game

California Golden Bears (6-10, 2-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (6-10, 2-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-3, 4-0 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits the Oregon Ducks after Jaylon Tyson scored 30 points in Cal’s 82-78 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Ducks have gone 8-0 at home. Oregon averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 2-3 against conference opponents. Cal has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oregon is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Golden Bears match up Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. N’Faly Dante is averaging 16 points, 21 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games for Oregon.

Tyson is shooting 51.4% and averaging 20.7 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.