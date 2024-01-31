Cal visits No. 11 Arizona following Love’s 36-point outing

California Golden Bears (8-12, 4-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (8-12, 4-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arizona takes on the California Golden Bears after Caleb Love scored 36 points in Arizona’s 87-78 win against the Oregon Ducks.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Arizona scores 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 4-5 in conference play. Cal is 1-5 in one-possession games.

Arizona’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Cal gives up. Cal averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is averaging 9.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 19.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Jalen Cole is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 14.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.