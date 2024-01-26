Cal Poly visits Hawaii, aims to stop road skid

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-16, 0-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-10, 2-6 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-16, 0-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-10, 2-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits Hawaii looking to end its eight-game road skid.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-6 in home games. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 70.1 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Mustangs are 0-8 in conference games. Cal Poly is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Hawaii averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 62.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 67.2 Hawaii gives up to opponents.

The Rainbow Warriors and Mustangs meet Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JoVon McClanahan is averaging 9.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 18 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

