Cal Poly takes on Hawaii on 8-game losing streak

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-16, 0-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-10, 2-6 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-16, 0-8 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-10, 2-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly aims to stop its eight-game losing streak with a win against Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-6 on their home court. Hawaii is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs are 0-8 in conference games. Cal Poly averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Hawaii averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Hawaii allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Justin McKoy is averaging 10.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

Kobe Sanders is averaging 18 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 2-8, averaging 63.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 59.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.