Cal Poly hosts Pope and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (10-6, 4-0 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-13, 0-5 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Bryce Pope scored 26 points in UCSD’s 88-74 win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs are 3-4 in home games. Cal Poly allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Tritons are 4-0 in conference matchups. UCSD ranks sixth in the Big West scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 6.0.

Cal Poly is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Tritons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.8 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cal Poly.

Pope is averaging 18.8 points for the Tritons. Tait-Jones is averaging 10.5 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

