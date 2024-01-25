Cal Poly hosts Jones and CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-10, 2-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-15, 0-7 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-10, 2-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-15, 0-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton takes on the Cal Poly Mustangs after Max Jones scored 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 73-69 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Mustangs are 3-5 in home games. Cal Poly has a 4-10 record against teams above .500.

The Titans are 2-5 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton is fifth in the Big West giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Cal Poly scores 63.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 69.1 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals. Kobe Sanders is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Jones is averaging 16.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.