Cal Poly hosts CSU Fullerton following Jones’ 22-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-10, 2-5 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-15, 0-7 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Max Jones scored 22 points in CSU Fullerton’s 73-69 win over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Mustangs are 3-5 on their home court. Cal Poly is 2-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Titans are 2-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal Poly is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.3% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 67.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 73.2 Cal Poly gives up.

The Mustangs and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.2 points for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Max Jones is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.