Cal Poly and Long Beach State meet in conference showdown

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California;…

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aboubacar Traore and the Long Beach State Beach visit Kobe Sanders and the Cal Poly Mustangs in Big West action.

The Mustangs have gone 3-2 at home. Cal Poly has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Beach have gone 1-1 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal Poly’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 4.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 7.3 more points per game (80.0) than Cal Poly gives up to opponents (72.7).

The Mustangs and Beach meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanders is shooting 45.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Traore is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.