Cal hosts Washington State following Rice’s 35-point performance

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-12, 2-5 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Washington State Cougars (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-12, 2-5 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State plays the California Golden Bears after Myles Rice scored 35 points in Washington State’s 89-75 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 5-5 in home games. Cal ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 3.5.

The Cougars are 4-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Jones averaging 2.2.

Cal averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 75.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 76.7 Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Bears. Aimaq is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Andrej Jakimovski averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 57.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.