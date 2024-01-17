Cal hosts Washington following Wheeler’s 27-point game

Washington Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Huskies (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (6-11, 2-4 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the California Golden Bears after Sahvir Wheeler scored 27 points in Washington’s 73-61 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Golden Bears have gone 5-4 in home games. Cal is eighth in the Pac-12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 6.9.

The Huskies have gone 2-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is 4-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cal averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 80.5 points per game, 3.9 more than the 76.6 Cal allows to opponents.

The Golden Bears and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 14.2 points. Jaylon Tyson is shooting 54.9% and averaging 20.9 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 20.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies. Wheeler is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.