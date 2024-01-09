Cal hosts Simpson and Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (5-10, 1-3 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (5-10, 1-3 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the California Golden Bears after KJ Simpson scored 23 points in Colorado’s 76-73 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-4 in home games. Cal allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 2-2 in Pac-12 play. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Cal averages 75.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.2 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 81.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 76.3 Cal allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Simpson is averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

