Cal faces Colorado after Tyson’s 22-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (5-10, 1-3 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado Buffaloes (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (5-10, 1-3 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Jaylon Tyson scored 22 points in Cal’s 66-57 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-4 in home games. Cal has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

The Buffaloes are 2-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 with 17.5 assists per game led by KJ Simpson averaging 4.3.

Cal averages 75.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.2 Colorado gives up. Colorado averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Buffaloes meet Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 20.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Bears. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

Simpson is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Tristan da Silva is shooting 51.4% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

