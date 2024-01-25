Cal Baptist visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Daniels’ 39-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (11-7, 4-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-13, 2-6 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Cal Baptist Lancers (11-7, 4-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-13, 2-6 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 39 points in Cal Baptist’s 83-76 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Vaqueros have gone 5-4 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley is ninth in the WAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Daylen Williams averaging 4.7.

The Lancers are 4-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Vaqueros. Elijah Elliott is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Daniels is averaging 18.9 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

