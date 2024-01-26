Cal Baptist Lancers take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, aim for 5th straight victory

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-7, 5-3 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-7, 5-3 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-7, 5-3 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-7, 5-3 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against SFA.

The ‘Jacks have gone 6-3 in home games. SFA is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Lancers are 5-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist ranks third in the WAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yvan Ouedraogo averaging 3.1.

SFA averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than SFA allows.

The ‘Jacks and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Frank Staine is shooting 45.3% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 18.4 points for the Lancers. Ouedraogo is averaging 10.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

