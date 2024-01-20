Cal Baptist hosts Johnson and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-11, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 3-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-11, 1-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-7, 3-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the Cal Baptist Lancers after Prophet Johnson scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 75-65 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers have gone 8-3 in home games. Cal Baptist is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunderbirds are 1-5 in conference play. Southern Utah ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Cal Baptist averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.4 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Lancers. Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Dominique Ford is averaging 15.8 points for the Thunderbirds. Braden Housley is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

