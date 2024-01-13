Cal Baptist hosts Abilene Christian following Dibba’s 20-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-9, 1-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 2-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-9, 1-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-7, 2-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the Cal Baptist Lancers after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 74-64 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lancers are 7-3 in home games. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 6.6.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Cal Baptist gives up.

The Lancers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 17.6 points for the Lancers. Yvan Ouedraogo is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Kavion McClain is averaging 6.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Wildcats. Dibba is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

