Cal Baptist faces conference rival Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (10-4, 3-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-7, 1-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiandre Gaddy and the Tarleton State Texans visit Dominique Daniels Jr. and the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC play Thursday.

The Lancers have gone 6-3 in home games. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Hunter Goodrick paces the Lancers with 9.2 boards.

The Texans are 3-0 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 7.1 more points per game (71.4) than Cal Baptist allows to opponents (64.3).

The Lancers and Texans square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 39.2% and averaging 17.7 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Jakorie Smith is averaging 14.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Texans. Gaddy is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

