Caitlin Clark treats sellout crowd to a triple-double, No. 4 Iowa drubs Rutgers 103-69

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her 14th career triple-double to lead No. 4 Iowa to a 103-69 win over Rutgers in front of a capacity crowd on Friday night.

The reigning AP Player of the Year made her presence felt on the court and drew loud cheers nearly every time she touched the ball. She had nine points, four rebounds and three assists in the opening quarter when Iowa led 25-19. The Hawkeyes put the game away in the second, outscoring Rutgers 30-11 to lead by 25 at the half.

Clark exited the game with 6:20 left to a loud ovation.

Kate Martin added 17 points for the Hawkeyes (15-1, 4-0 Big Ten).

Kassondra Brown had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rutgers (6-11, 0-4).

No. 2 UCLA 75, OREGON 49

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angela Dugalic scored a career-high 17 points against her former team, Lauren Betts had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and UCLA clamped down defensively to rout Oregon.

Kiki Rice added 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12).

Already the league’s top rebounding team, the Bruins dominated the boards 46-27, including a 21-1 edge on the offensive glass.

Phillipina Kyei had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the Ducks (9-6, 0-2). Grace VanSlooten, who averages a team-leading 16.1 points, was held to nine.

No. 5 COLORADO 75, ARIZONA 74

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaylynn Sherrod had scored 18 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:50 left, to give Colorado the win at Arizona.

The Wildcats had two chances to win it in the final seconds, but jumpers by Kailyn Gilbert and Breya Cunningham fell short.

Quay Miller had 14 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 11 for the Buffaloes (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Gilbert finished with 19 points and Jada Williams added 16 for Arizona (9-5, 1-1).

No. 8 STANFORD 74, WASHINGTON STATE 65

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 20 points and 18 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen scored 17 points and Stanford beat Washington State.

The Cardinal (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12) won for the 73rd straight meeting and have not lost to the Cougars (11-4, 0-2) since the teams started playing each other in 1983.

Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 22 points to lead Washington State, and Bella Murekatete added 13 points.

No. 9 USC 56, OREGON STATE 54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 28 points, Kayla Padilla connected for two crucial 3-pointers during the fourth quarter and Southern California rallied for the win over previously undefeated Oregon State.

Watkins is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 26.8 points per game. She scored the Trojans’ first nine points and then had a run of nine unanswered points in the second half to get USC back in the game.

Padilla had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Trojans (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) won despite shooting 22 of 68 from the floor.

Talia von Oelhoffen led Oregon State (12-1, 1-1) with 18 points and Donovyn Hunter added 13.

No. 15 UTAH 58, ARIZONA STATE 41

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kennady McQueen scored 12 points and Jenna Johnson added 10 to lift Utah over Arizona State.

Utah (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) limited Arizona State to just 14 points in the first half. Johnson and Alissa Pili combined to score 18 first-half points for the Utes, who led 28-14 at halftime.

Pili, averaging a team-high 24 points, did not play in the second half due to an injury.

Jalyn Brown finished with 21 points for Arizona State (8-6, 0-2).

No. 20 OHIO STATE 90, NORTHWESTERN 60

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 18 points, Celeste Taylor added 15 points and Ohio State beat Northwestern.

Diana Collins added a career-high 10 points off the bench for Ohio State (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten). Eboni Walker had 11 points, and Taylor Thierry and Cotie McMahon each scored 10.

The Buckeyes pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 22-9 for a 14-point lead at halftime.

Caileigh Walsh led Northwestern (6-9, 1-3) with 14 points and Paige Mott added 10 points.

