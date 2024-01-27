Caitlin Clark leads No. 5 Iowa over Nebraska 92-73

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 5 Iowa…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead No. 5 Iowa over Nebraska 92-73 on Saturday.

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 31.7 points per game, had the 53rd double-double of her career. She was 12 of 22 from the field, including 8 of 15 on 3-pointers.

Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter added 12 points for Iowa (19-2, 8-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes, who had their 15-game winning streak snapped in last Sunday’s overtime loss at Ohio State, pulled away in the second half after struggling to make shots in the first half.

Jaz Shelley had 19 points to lead the Cornhuskers (13-7, 5-4). Alexis Markowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Callin Hake had 11 points.

NO. 10 TEXAS 67, CINCINNATI 50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 13 points and six rebounds while subbing for Madison Booker at point guard, and Texas beat Cincinnati.

Aaliyah Moore had 16 points for Texas (19-3, 6-3 Big 12). Taylor Jones added 13 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Booker, the Longhorns’ starting point guard, suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Friday. The 6-foot-1 freshman is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in Big 12 games, leading Texas in all three categories in conference play.

Reagan Jackson and A’rieal Jackson led Cincinnati (10-9, 2-6) with 10 points each. The Bearcats shot 33.3% (19 for 57) from the field and committed 14 turnovers.

NO. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 84, IOWA STATE 78

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored 22 of her career-high 31 points in the second half, including West Virginia’s last 11 points, and made a critical defensive play in the last minute as the Mountaineers defeated Iowa State.

Kylee Blacksten and Lauren Fields both had 14 points for the Mountaineers (17-2, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) and Jordan Harrison had 13 with six assists and three steals. Quinerly had four 3-pointers, six rebounds, five steals and three assists after being honored before the game for surpassing 1,000 career points.

Audi Crooks matched her career high with 25 points in a second-straight game and had a career-high 16 rebounds for the Cyclones (12-7, 6-3), who have lost three straight games. Jalynn Bristow added 12 points.

