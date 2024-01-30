Caitlin Clark is approaching the all-time scoring record for women’s basketball. How close is she?

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is approaching the all-time scoring record in women’s basketball of 3,527 points, held by Kelsey Plum.…

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is approaching the all-time scoring record in women’s basketball of 3,527 points, held by Kelsey Plum.

The Hawkeyes star has 3,389 points and is averaging 32.0 points a game this season.

She is on pace to break Plum’s mark against Michigan on Feb. 15.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark, last year’s AP player of the year, had 38 points in a win over Nebraska on Jan. 27. She also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

UP NEXT: Iowa at Northwestern

Clark could move into second place on the all-time scoring list during Wednesday night’s game at Northwestern, which would mean passing Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles (3,393) and Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (3,402). Passing Mitchell would also give Clark the Big Ten scoring mark held by Mitchell.

CLARK STATS

Clark has scored at least 40 points 11 times in her career, including three this season.

Clark is also approaching 1,000 career assists as she has 958 and sits in eighth place all-time. She is averaging 7.1 assists per game. She is 29 assists behind former Providence star Shanya Evans for seventh and 30 behind Niya Johnson for sixth. Suzie McConnell of Penn State holds the NCAA record with 1,307.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME LEADING SCORERS?

Plum holds the women’s record after her standout, four-year career at Washington (2013-17). The all-time college basketball leading scorer is LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points. He did it with no 3-point line in college basketball and in only three seasons (1967-70); freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.