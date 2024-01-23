Butler’s 23 lead San Diego State over Wyoming 81-65

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lamont Butler’s 23 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 81-65 on Tuesday night. Butler also…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lamont Butler’s 23 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 81-65 on Tuesday night.

Butler also added five rebounds and three steals for the Aztecs (16-4, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Jaedon LeDee scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Darrion Trammell had 12 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

Sam Griffin led the Cowboys (10-9, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Mason Walters added 18 points for Wyoming. In addition, Akuel Kot had 16 points.

San Diego State carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Butler led the way with nine points. Butler led he Aztecs in second-half scoring with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

