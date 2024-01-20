Butler’s 16 lead Lafayette past Bucknell 75-72 in OT

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Mark Butler led Lafayette with 16 points and Luke Rasmussen hit the game-winning free throw with…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Mark Butler led Lafayette with 16 points and Luke Rasmussen hit the game-winning free throw with 27 seconds remaining in the overtime and the Leopards beat Bucknell 75-72 on Saturday.

Butler added six assists for the Leopards (7-12, 6-0 Patriot League). Kyle Jenkins scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Ryan Pettit was 3 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Leopards.

Noah Williamson finished with 23 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Bison (6-13, 3-3). Jack Forrest added 15 points and seven rebounds for Bucknell. Elvin Edmonds IV also had 13 points.

Eric Sondberg hit the game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Bucknell led Lafayette 36-23 at intermission.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Lafayette visits Loyola (MD) and Bucknell plays Navy at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.