Butler visits Jenkins and St. John’s

Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -7; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Daniss Jenkins scored 21 points in St. John’s 84-79 victory against the Hofstra Pride.

The Red Storm are 6-1 in home games. St. John’s is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 against Big East opponents. Butler is seventh in the Big East with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Augusto Cassia averaging 3.0.

St. John’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 17.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for St. John’s.

Pierre Brooks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

