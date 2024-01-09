Butler visits Ighodaro and No. 11 Marquette

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Marquette plays the Butler Bulldogs after Oso Ighodaro scored 22 points in Marquette’s 78-75 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-0 in home games. Marquette scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in conference matchups. Butler averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Marquette makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Butler averages 15.0 more points per game (82.1) than Marquette gives up (67.1).

The Golden Eagles and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Kolek is averaging 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Posh Alexander is averaging 10.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 18.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

