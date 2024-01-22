Butler visits Georgetown after Epps’ 30-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-10, 1-6 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-10, 1-6 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the Butler Bulldogs after Jayden Epps scored 30 points in Georgetown’s 92-91 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas are 7-5 in home games. Georgetown has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 against Big East opponents. Butler is fourth in the Big East scoring 36.1 points per game in the paint led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 6.9.

Georgetown scores 73.0 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 72.6 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Epps is averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoyas. Ismael Massoud is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Pierre Brooks averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. DJ Davis is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.