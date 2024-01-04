Butler takes on No. 4 UConn after Davis’ 25-point game

UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the No. 4 UConn Huskies after DJ Davis scored 25 points in Butler’s 86-70 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 in home games. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.1 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.1.

The Huskies are 2-1 in Big East play. UConn is the leader in the Big East allowing just 63.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

Butler averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UConn gives up. UConn has shot at a 50.2% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Huskies square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Thomas is averaging 5.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Tristen Newton is averaging 15 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

