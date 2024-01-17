Live Radio
Butler scores 14 as Lafayette takes down Holy Cross 72-68

The Associated Press

January 17, 2024, 10:13 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Mark Butler’s 14 points helped Lafayette defeat Holy Cross 72-68 on Wednesday night.

Butler shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line for the Leopards (6-12, 5-0 Patriot League). Devin Hines scored 13 points while going 4 of 14 (4 for 8 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds. Ryan Pettit was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Crusaders (4-14, 1-4) were led by Caleb Kenney, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Joseph Octave added 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Holy Cross. Bo Montgomery also had 12 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Lafayette hosts Bucknell and Holy Cross takes on Loyola (MD) at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

