Butler scores 14 as Lafayette downs Colgate 69-64

The Associated Press

January 10, 2024, 10:12 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Butler’s 14 points helped Lafayette defeat Colgate 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Butler shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line for the Leopards (4-12, 3-0 Patriot League). Justin Vander Baan scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Devin Hines had 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

Ryan Moffatt finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders (8-8, 2-1). Colgate also got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Keegan Records. Braeden Smith also had 11 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

