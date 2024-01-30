Butler leads San Diego State against Colorado State after 23-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (16-4, 5-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-5, 3-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (16-4, 5-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-5, 3-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on the Colorado State Rams after Lamont Butler scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 81-65 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 10-1 at home. Colorado State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 5-2 in MWC play. San Diego State averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Colorado State averages 80.2 points, 13.4 more per game than the 66.8 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Colorado State allows.

The Rams and Aztecs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Nique Clifford is shooting 61.1% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Jaedon LeDee is averaging 20.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Aztecs. Butler is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

