Butler hosts Dawes and Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seton Hall Pirates (11-5, 4-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-5, 2-3 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall plays the Butler Bulldogs after Al-Amir Dawes scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 74-70 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Butler averages 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Pirates are 4-1 in Big East play. Seton Hall ranks sixth in the Big East allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Butler scores 81.3 points, 12.6 more per game than the 68.7 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 73.4 points per game, 1.1 more than the 72.3 Butler gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates. Dawes is averaging 14.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.