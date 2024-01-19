Butler faces DePaul following Brooks’ 22-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 2-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-14, 0-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-7, 2-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Pierre Brooks scored 22 points in Butler’s 85-71 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 in home games. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 15.3 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.2.

The Blue Demons are 0-6 in conference matchups. DePaul is eighth in the Big East with 13.2 assists per game led by Chico Carter Jr. averaging 3.7.

Butler is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Butler allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Carter is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

