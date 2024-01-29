Butler and San Diego State host No. 24 Colorado State

San Diego State Aztecs (16-4, 5-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-5, 3-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (16-4, 5-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-5, 3-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State visits the No. 24 Colorado State Rams after Lamont Butler scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 81-65 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 10-1 on their home court. Colorado State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 5-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 3.3.

Colorado State averages 80.2 points, 13.4 more per game than the 66.8 San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Aztecs face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 assists. Nique Clifford is averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LeDee is averaging 20.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Aztecs. Butler is averaging 10.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

